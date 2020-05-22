Killeen
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Thursday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:10 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:56 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 12th Street and Harbour Avenue.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 4:38 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West Green Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:40 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Root Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 10:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Stephen Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:16 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Duncan Avenue.
Copperas Cove
A welfare concern was reported at 7:21 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 9:03 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South Main Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:03 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Mesquite Circle.
An arrest was made at 9:23 a.m. Thursday for multiple arrest warrants in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Theft was reported at 11:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Judy Lane.
Fraud was reported at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Coy Drive.
Fraud was reported at 4:38 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Appaloosa Drive.
An arrest was made at 6:05 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of robbery in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Harassment was reported at 10:22 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:47 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
There was no report from Thursday available.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:52 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Avenue B.
An arrest was made at 10:05 a.m. Thursday for a Lampasas Police Department warrant in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
Assault was reported at 12:59 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:52 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Fifth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:11 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 5:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest was made at 6:04 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of evading arrest in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.
An arrest was made at 6:46 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of continuous violence against a family member in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A disturbance was reported at 6:51 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.
