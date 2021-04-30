Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:43 a.m. on Thursday in the 2700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. on Thursday in the 2900 block of Trail Ridge Circle.
Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at 2 a.m. on Thursday in the 1100 block of East Side Drive.
Theft misdemeanor of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 4:15 a.m. on Thursday in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 4:49 a.m. on Thursday in the 2900 block of Lawndale Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7 a.m. on Thursday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Duty on striking a highway fixture landscape was reported at 8 a.m. on Thursday in the 1100 block of North College Street.
Violation of a magistrates order was reported at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday in the 2700 block of Vernice Loop.
Theft misdemeanor was reported at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 2300 block of Florence Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the 3300 block of Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for a criminal warrant was made at 11:32 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of East Dean Avenue and North Gray Street.
Violation of a patrol warrant was issued at 2:09 p.m. on Thursday in the 1100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
Failure to stop and give information in an attended vehicle was reported at 5:38 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Hitchrock Drive and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An aggravated assault was reported at 5:42 p.m. on Thursday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday in the 3300 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied was reported at 9:56 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of East G Avenue and South 20th Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 10:20 p.m. on Thursday in the 2700 block of Zephyr Road.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was executed at 10:25 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of East Rancier and North W.S. Young Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:55 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Atkinson Avenue and North 38th Street.
Copperas Cove
Assault by contact, family violence was reported at 2:28 a.m. on Thursday in the 900 block of Whirlaway Drive.
Theft was reported at 7:41 a.m. on Thursday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Property was found at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 140 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft of government documents was reported at 9:44 a.m. in the 200 block of Berby Avenue.
Theft was reported at 9:46 a.m. on Thursday in the 2300 block of Wigeon Way.
An accident was reported at 10:19 a.m. on Thursday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated at 10:58 a.m. on Thursday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Hinder secure creditor was reported at 11:14 a.m. on Thursday in the 300 block of East Business Highway 190.
A juvenile runaway was returned at 12:06 p.m. on Thursday in the 2100 block of Urbantke Lane.
An accident was reported at 12:26 p.m. on Thursday in the 1800 block of North First Street.
Emergency medical detention for safe keeping was reported at 12:54 p.m. on Thursday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Sexual assault of a child was reported at 2:32 p.m. on Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An open investigation was reported at 2:16 p.m. on Thursday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
Found property was reported at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday in the 1100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Displaying a fictitious license plate was reported at 3:31 p.m. on Thursday in the 400 block of Neff Drive.
Deadly conduct was reported at 3:52 p.m. on Thursday in the 700 block of 15th Street.
An arrest was made for possession of marijuana under two ounces at 4:42 p.m. on Thursday in the 800 block of West Avenue B.
An assault of a family member, impeding breath, was reported at 4:28 p.m. on Thursday in the 400 block of Veterans Avenue.
A fleet accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 5:01 p.m. on Thursday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 7:32 p.m. on Thursday in the 1100 block of North First Street.
An assault by threat, family violence was reported at 7:42 p.m. on Thursday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 8 p.m. on Thursday in the 2000 block of Vernice Drive.
Harker Heights
A warrant arrest was made at 10:25 a.m. on Thursday in the 700 block of Edwards Drive.
Property theft was reported at noon on Thursday at the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Assault of a public servant was reported at 1:28 p.m. on Thursday in the 200 block of South Ann Boulevard.
An arrest was made at 10:59 p.m. on Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 12:16 a.m. on Thursday in the 100 block of West Avenue C.
An accident was reported at 11:16 a.m. on Thursday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 1:49 p.m. on Thursday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 2:13 p.m. on Thursday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 2:27 p.m. on Thursday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:38 p.m. on Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraud was reported at 3:01 p.m. on Thursday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraud was reported at 3:56 p.m. on Thursday in the 500 block of CR 1030.
An accident was reported at 3:59 p.m. on Thursday in the 1300 block of East Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:23 p.m. on Thursday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
