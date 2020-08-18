Killeen
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:53 a.m. Monday at the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and Sunny Lane.
Unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported at 11:08 a.m. Monday on westbound Interstate 14.
A city warrant was reported at 11:55 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 16th Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:45 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Woodlands Drive.
Failure to identify a fugitive was reported at 3:21 p.m. Monday at the intersection of North College Street and West Church Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:40 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Shoemaker Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported twice at 7 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West Jasper Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 11 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11:16 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
Copperas Cove
Theft was reported at 8:57 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 10:29 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Griffin Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:29 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Pintail Loop.
Indecency with a child, sexual assault was reported at 1:46 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Fraud was reported at 3:16 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Terry Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 5:34 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Wigeon Way.
An arrest was made at 5:57 p.m. Monday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of Wayne Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 7:34 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 12:52 p.m. Monday for an outstanding Harker Heights city warrant in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Theft was reported at 2:52 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Travis Lane.
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscape was reported at 2:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Harley Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 3:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Harley Drive.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:22 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of West Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 7:35 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South Howe Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 1:58 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Harassment was reported at 1:58 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Walnut Street.
Theft was reported at 11:04 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Western Street.
