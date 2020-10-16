Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:55 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 2nd Street and East Dean Avenue.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 4:47 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Duncan Avenue.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 4:47 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Jackson Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:40 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Theft (felony) was reported at 7:45 a.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Akinson Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:12 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:18 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
Violation of parole warrant was reported at 12:42 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Pedestrian walking on roadway- not facing traffic was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
Assault with bodily injury-family violence choking, interference with emergency phone call, assault of a pregnant person and assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 12:16 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Sunflower Trail.
Welfare concern was reported at 12:21 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Scott Drive.
Aggravated assault with deadly weapon-family violence was reported at 1:57 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Sunflower Trail.
Unattended death was reported at 4:58 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 5:57 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Cline Drive.
Burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief was reported at 8:24 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Jester Court.
Disorderly conduct-public affray was reported at 8:46 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assist another agency was reported at 8:58 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
An accident was reported at 10:42 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:04 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Chaparral Drive.
Disorderly conduct-public affray was reported at 1:07 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft was reported at 1:16 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 1:36 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Welfare concern was reported at 4:22 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Kelso Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 4:23 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of North 1st Street.
Animal bite was reported at 7:07 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Walt Morgan Drive.
Theft was reported at 7:09 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare concern was reported at 7:57 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Cross Street.
Assault with bodily injury- family violence was reported at 8:20 p.m. in the 2000 block of Jake Drive.
Theft was reported at 8:32 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare concern was reported at 10:24 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Pintail Loop.
Welfare concern was reported at 11:11 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Found property was reported at 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Pinewood Drive.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 1:19 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Lemonwood Drive.
Lampasas
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 6:22 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Park Street.
An arrest was made at 8:29 a.m. Thursday for Criminal trespass of habitation, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces in the 500 block of East Avenue F.
An arrest was made at 8:29 a.m. Thursday for Criminal trespass of habitation in the 500 block of East Avenue F.
Missing person was reported at 12:55 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East 4th Street,
An accident was reported at 4:55 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West 6th Street and South Ridge Street.
