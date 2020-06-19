Killeen
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1 a.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Baldwin Loop.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Baldwin Loop.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:02 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:02 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Fourth Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Attas Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 3:05 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 5:42 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Kern Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:03 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of North Park Street.
Failure to signal turn was reported at 11:34 p.m. Thursday on North Gilmer Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Copperas Cove
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:46 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Texas Street.
Theft was reported at 3:32 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Business U.S. Highway 190.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 9:24 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Ninth Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:46 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Issuing a bad check was reported three times at 10:06 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 12:45 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of deadly conduct with a firearm in the 300 block of Northern Dove Lane.
Possession of child pornography was reported at 3:06 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:44 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Sunflower Trail.
Harker Heights
There were no reports on the blotter on Friday.
Lampasas
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:03 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Third Street.
Theft was reported at 5:48 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Broad Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:53 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West Third Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:13 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Avenue E.
