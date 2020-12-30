Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Duval Drive.
Failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 2:32 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North 10th Street and Ray Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 2:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
A recovered vehicle was reported at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Dogwood Boulevard.
Forgery was reported at 7:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Beretta Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Carlisle Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:56 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Sprott Avenue and North Gray Street.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 10:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Ridgeway Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Public intoxication was reported at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Displaying a license plate belonging to another vehicle was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of North 38th Street.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Jasper Drive and Florence Road.
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Dugger Circle and Zephyr Road.
Public intoxication was reported at 11:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Alamo Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Assault by threat was reported at 3:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Allen Street.
An arrest was made at 7:01 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a building was reported twice at 7:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Founder Lane.
Attended death was reported at 7:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Randa Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Morris Drive.
An accident was reported at 10:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Theft was reported at 11:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Creekside Hills Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Plains Street.
Found property was reported at 1:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 2:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Dixon Circle.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 4:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Allen Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 6:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest was made at 7:16 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury in the 2900 block of Settlement Road.
An arrest was made at 9:45 p.m Tuesday for suspicion of failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
There were no reports from Harker Heights on Wednesday.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 12:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 2:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
