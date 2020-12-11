Killeen
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:28 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Gray Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 9:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Mulford Street.
Shoplifting was reported at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft from a person was reported at 1:40 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 6:18 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Mulford Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:35 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Coy Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:51 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:53 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 1:23 a.m. Thursday for suspicion of fleeing from a police officer in the 700 block of Judy Lane.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 9:46 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
Debit card abuse was reported at 10:27 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Creek Street.
Theft was reported at 1:12 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assisting the Killeen Police Department was reported at 2:54 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Letzke Circle.
Unattended death was reported at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Bond Street.
Theft was reported at 6:09 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Drive.
Theft was reported at 7:09 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Liberty Bell Lane.
An accident was reported at 9:07 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Robertson Avenue and South Main Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:54 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 7 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Olive Lane.
An arrest was made at 1:53 a.m. Friday for suspicion of public intoxication in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:47 a.m. Thursday on Deb Lynn Avenue.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 7:57 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Chestnut Street.
An accident was reported at 12:46 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Walnut Street.
An accident was reported at 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:53 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Western Street.
