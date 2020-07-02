Killeen
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
Criminal trespass was reported at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Kirk Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:53 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 14th Street and Harbour Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 11:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 1:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Little Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Cascade Drive.
Deadly conduct was reported at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Quail Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of North College Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North 16th Street and East Avenue E.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Attas Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Attas Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Assault by contact was reported at 1:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Jennifer Circle.
Deadly conduct was reported at 2:31 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South 19th Street and Sandy Court.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Windmill Drive.
An accident was reported at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Sunset Lane.
Theft of service was reported at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Samuel Street.
Theft was reported at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
An accident was reported at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Discharge of a gun in a city was reported at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Pinto Drive.
An open investigation was reported at 11:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
Harker Heights
Domestic assault was reported at 10:10 p.m. on June 26 in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Found property was reported at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Vineyard Trail.
A runaway was reported at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Olive Lane.
Lampasas
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
Fraud was reported at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Bridge Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Fifth Street.
Shots fired was reported at 10:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Fifth Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 11:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.