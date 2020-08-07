Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Thursday in the 14000 block of 2nd Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:31 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 12th Street.
A warrant was reported at 7 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:23 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Botanical Drive and Jasper Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:40 p.m., Thursday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Brookway Drive.
City warrant from another agency was reported at 6:25 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Brookway Drive.
Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied was reported at 10:10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 11:40 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
Welfare concern was reported at 9:24 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Mattie Drive.
Welfare concern was reported at 11:06 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South 3rd Street.
Theft was reported at 1:57 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Avenue A.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence, assault by threat was reported at 2:02 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Holly Street.
Theft was reported at 3:18 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Ridgeline Road.
Aggravated assault with deadly weapon was reported at 8:46 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
There was no report from the Harker Heights Police Department on Monday.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:02 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:07 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 2:56 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 7:46 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 3rd Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:15 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Porter Street.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 10:09 a.m. in the 400 block of Plum Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:06 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway
Harassment was reported at 11:08 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:34 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.