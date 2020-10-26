Killeen
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 12:16 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Kirk Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:32 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of 48th Street and Water Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Root Avenue.
Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 3:14 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
Failure to report an accident was reported at 3:17 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Second Street.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 6 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Hall Avenue.
Felony theft was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 10:57 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Trimmier Road.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Longview Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 4:50 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 5:03 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:11 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Gilmer Street and West Avenue G.
Copperas Cove
An accident was reported at 1:44 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Appaloosa Drive.
A runaway was reported at 4:11 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Carothers Street.
Deadly conduct was reported twice at 8:07 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Terrace Drive.
Continuous sexual abuse of children was reported at 2:24 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 3:14 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Phyllis Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 4:31 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
Assisting the Detroit Police Department was reported at 4:38 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Dennis Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Halstead Avenue.
Emergency medical detention was reported 5:18 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Second Street.
Operating a vehicle with an improper license plate was reported at 5:35 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Urbantke Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 6:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Jason Drive.
Harker Heights
Assisting another agency was reported at 10:34 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Stillhouse Lake Road.
An arrest was made for suspicion of driving while intoxicated at 11:47 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Old Nolanville Road.
Assault with family violence was reported at 5:14 a.m. Sunday 2300 block of Venoma Court.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Amo Street.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:10 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:14 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 3:28 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 6:33 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:10 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Walnut Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 10:14 p.m. on Castleberry Street.
