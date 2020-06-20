Killeen
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 1:14 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Stringer Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:04 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
Evading arrest was reported at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
Fraud was reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6:40 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Theft from a person was reported at 7 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Possession of marijuana was reported at 5:08 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:18 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of South 11th Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:33 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.
An arrest was made at 12:55 p.m. Friday for suspicion of continuous violence against family in the 2500 block of Vernice Drive.
An accident was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 2:07 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 2:33 p.m. Friday at the intersection of West Avenue E and South First Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Holly Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 4:49 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Robertson Avenue.
An arrest was made at 6:29 p.m. Friday for suspicion of violation of a protection order in the 800 block of North First Street.
An animal at large was reported at 7:37 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Katelyn Circle.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:08 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South 17th Street.
Possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle was reported at 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Joe’s Road.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 8:15 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 10:54 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:23 a.m. Friday on Hollywood Drive.
Fraud was reported at 1:06 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Theft was reported at 1:55 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Porter Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:45 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 6:05 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Avenue A.
Theft was reported at 7:08 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
Theft was reported at 8:20 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:02 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West First Street.
Loud music was reported at 10:03 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Skyview Drive.
