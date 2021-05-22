Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Theft-misdemeanor was reported at 4:47 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Florence Road.
- City warrant was reported at 11:40 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:58 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Alexander Street and Stewart Street.
- Violation of a parole warrant was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- City warrant was reported at 1:29 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Avenue D.
- Theft-misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3:05 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Fairview Drive.
- Felony theft was reported at 4:28 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Cascade Drive.
- Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 5:35 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Elms Road.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:21 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Ledgestone Drive.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Kingwood Drive and Westcliff Road.
- Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 11:14 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Gray Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:11 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of Branch Drive and East Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- Copperas Cove police reports were not available Saturday.
Harker Heights
- Harker Heights police reports were not available Saturday.
Lampasas
- A suspicious person was reported at 1:07 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:24 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Prowler was reported at 2:44 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Diamond Ridge Drive.
- Assault by threat was reported at 8:11 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East First Street.
- Harassment was reported at 8:53 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East First Street.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 8:53 a.m. Friday on Snell Drive.
- Disturbance was reported at 10:51 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 1:01 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Suspicious person was reported at 3:23 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:52 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 4:07 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Dent Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 4:56 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
- A reckless driver was reported at 9:54 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- A suspicious person was reported at 11:07 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.
