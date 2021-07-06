Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Monday in the 200 block of North Gray Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 12:53 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Garth Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:39 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Daisy Drive and West Jasper Drive.
Unreasonable noise was reported at 2:09 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Garth Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 4:58 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Shoplifting was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 4500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:53 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Dean Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:41 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Gilmer and Norris.
Theft of a bicycle was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:50 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Avenue E.
Forgery was reported at 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Sutton Drive.
Copperas Cove
Fraud was reported at 12:24 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Wayne Street.
Forgery was reported at 12:42 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Wayne Street.
An arrest was made at 2:16 a.m. Monday for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:25 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Mallard Court.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 6:18 a.m. Monday at the intersection of West Avenue B and Blanket Drive.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 9:13 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Janelle Drive.
An arrest was made at 1:17 p.m. Monday for suspicion of duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the 500 block of Veterans Avenue.
Found property was reported at 1:32 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:32 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
An arrest was made at 2:47 p.m. Monday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
An accident was reported at 3:19 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Merle Drive.
An accident was reported at 5:51 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Robertson Avenue.
Harker Heights
A parole warrant violation was reported at 8:34 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Skipcha Drive.
Theft was reported at 12:16 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Indian Trail.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 2:14 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Rocky Hill Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 9:39 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Ponca Trace.
Burglary of a building was reported at 2:20 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Millers Crossing.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:01 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 4:35 p.m. Monday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 1500 block of Barnes Street.
