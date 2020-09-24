Killeen
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Dickens Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Anna Lee Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Second Street.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 9:31 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Second Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Carter Street.
Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 10:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
An accident was reported at 7:49 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Big Divide Road and West Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
Assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Hill Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft of service was reported at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Leonhard Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Avenue B.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 2:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Sexual assault of a child was reported at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Liberation Lane.
Theft was reported at 3:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South 19th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Veterans Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Seventh Street.
An accident was reported at 9:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Erby Lane.
Harker Heights
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 12:11 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 4:32 p.m. Saturday for suspicion of burglary of a vehicle in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 12:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest was made at midnight Monday for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury in the 1100 block of Pima Trail.
An arrest was made at midnight Monday for suspicion of a terroristic threat in the 1100 block of Pima Trail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:38 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 11:47 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Mountain Lion Circle.
An arrest was made at 2:50 p.m. Monday for suspicion of assault in the 1700 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 5:38 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Assault on a public servant was reported at 2:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving with an invalid license was reported at noon Wednesday in the 600 block of South Ann Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
A warrant arrest was made at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South Ann Boulevard.
An arrest was made at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of possession of marijuana in the 800 block of South Ann Boulevard.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 1:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Assault was reported at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Assault by threat was reported at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday on Goldman Lane.
An arrest was reported at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
Fraud was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Live Oak Street.
Harassment was reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday on Bellaire Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 8:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Farm to Market Road 580.
