Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:26 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Root Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:42 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Paula Road.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:13 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Basset Court.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:41 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Garth Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:20 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Duval Drive and Estelle Avenue.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 8:09 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Root Avenue and West Avenue B.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 10:55 p.m. Monday at the intersection of North College Street and West Avenue C.
Pedestrian walking on a roadway was reported at 11:23 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Root Avenue and West Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
An accident was reported at 12:16 a.m. Monday at the intersection of West Avenue D and South First Street.
A runaway return was reported at 12:37 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
An arrest was made at 12:43 a.m. Monday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated at the intersection of West Washington Avenue and North Third Street.
An arrest was made at 12:56 a.m. Monday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 1300 block of Liberation Lane.
An accident was reported at 4:36 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North First Street.
An arrest was made at 5 a.m. Monday for suspicion of sexual assault of a child in the 1200 block of North First Street.
An arrest was made at 5:11 a.m. Monday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 100 block of Jason Drive.
Harassment was reported at 7:42 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Margaret Lee Street.
General information was reported at 9:56 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
Reckless damage was reported at 10:50 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Main Street.
Theft of property was reported at 11:06 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Wagon Train Circle.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:01 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 3:52 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An accident was reported at 4:24 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest was made at 7:58 p.m. Monday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 700 block of Casa Circle.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:58 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Casa Circle.
An arrest was made at 8:13 p.m. Monday for suspicion of injury to elderly in the 2500 block of Jake Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:41 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Harker Heights
There was no report from the Harker Heights Police Department on Tuesday.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:20 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
An accident was reported at 10:27 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 11:10 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Lost property was reported at 3:24 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Second Street.
Theft was reported at 3:57 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 4:13 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
Fraud was reported at 4:50 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A disturbance was reported at 7:09 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Naruna Road.
An arrest was made at 9:23 p.m. Monday for a Lampasas Police Department warrant in the 1700 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 9:44 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
