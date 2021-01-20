Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Impersonating a public servant was reported at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:23 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and French Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:39 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- City warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South 38th Street and Water Street.
- Theft was reported at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Assault by contact was reported at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
- Duty on striking highway fixture landscape was reported at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 North Gilmer Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Vardeman Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:51 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Westcliff Road.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Andover Drive and Westover Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Duty on striking fixture highway landscape was reported at 1:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of North 1st Street.
- An accident was reported at 5:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Joseph Drive.
- An arrest as made at 6:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury family violence.
- A burglary was reported at 7:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Bee Creek Loop.
- A welfare concern was reported at 10:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 12:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on suspicion driving while intoxicated.
- Forgery government document failure to identify was reported at 12:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 12:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South 15th Street on suspicion of burglary of a vehicle.
- Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 4:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An arrest was made at 10:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of assault with bodily injury family violence.
- A welfare concern was reported at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Jake Drive.
Harker Heights
- Unlawful use of criminal instrument was reported at 10:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Theft was reported at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- Theft was reported at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Lampasas
- Fraud was reported at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Ohnmeiss Drive.
- An arrest was made at 10:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Brown Street.
