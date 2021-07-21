Killeen
- A violation of a magistrates order was reported at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Barcelona Drive.
- Theft from a person was reported at noon Tuesday in the 2300 block of Basalt Drive.
- Speeding 16-22 over was reported at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North 38th Street.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Bremser Avenue and Dimple Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- Assault by contact was reported at 12:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
- Assault by threat was reported at 12:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
- Unlawful restraint was reported at 1:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South 2nd Street.
- Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 7:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Wayne Street.
- A warrant arrest was made at 8:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue D.
- An arrest was made at 10:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Business Highway 190 on a charge of indecent exposure.
- Duty on striking fixture, highway landscape was reported at 10:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Veterans Avenue.
- Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North 1st Street.
- Unattended death was reported at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
- Theft was reported at 5:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Sale of tobacco to a minor was reported at 6:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Town Square.
- Sale of tobacco to a minor was reported at 7:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North 1st Street.
- Assault by contact, family violence was reported at 10:29 p.m. in the 300 block of Horseshoe Drive.
Harker Heights
- Harker Heights police reports were not available Wednesday.
Lampasas
- A suspicious person was reported at 3:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
- Fraud was reported at 8:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Ridge Street.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Willis Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East 4th Street.
