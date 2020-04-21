Killeen
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:27 a.m. Monday at the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and Terrace Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:27 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Redondo Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 6 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Chippendale Drive.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 9:20 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North 22nd Street.
Copperas Cove
Found property was reported at 7:27 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Massengale Circle.
An animal bite was reported at 10:56 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Mary Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:57 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Seventh Street.
Harassment was reported at 2:10 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
Hindering a secured creditor was reported at 3:42 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 4:18 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Business Highway 190.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:31 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Terry Drive.
Burglary of a building was reported at 4:55 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Business Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 5:26 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Truman Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 6:48 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
A runaway was reported at 7:29 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of South 19th Street.
General information was reported at 10:07 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Horizon Street.
Harker Heights
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Jubilation Drive.
Lampasas
Assault was reported at 12:46 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:54 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West North Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:20 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:40 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Chestnut Street.
Burglary of motor vehicle was reported at 12:06 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Fifth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:25 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Taylor Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 4:18 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Disturbance was reported at 6:02 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 8:37 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Race Street.
