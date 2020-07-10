Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Deadly conduct discharges firearm towards habitation, building or a person was reported at 4:29 a.m. in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Grasslands Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Metropolitan Drive.
Copperas Cove
Found property was reported at 8:43 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Drive.
An arrest was made at 9:49 a.m. Thursday for possession of child pornography with intent to promote in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An interference with child custody was reported at 8:29 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Veterans Avenue.
An accident was reported at 11:53 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North 1st Street.
Emergency medical attention was reported at 12:49 p.m. on Thursday in the 1100 block of Deorsam Drive.
A theft was reported at 1:57 p.m. on Thursday in the 2600 block of Coy Drive.
A runaway was reported at 2:11 p.m. on Thursday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
An arrest was made at 3:07 p.m. Thursday for an arrest warrant for aggravated robbery in the 300 block of Northern Dove Lane.
An arrest was made at 3:18 p.m. Thursday for an arrest warrant for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault in the 200 block of Pinto Drive.
Found property was reported at 5:53 p.m. on Thursday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
A theft was reported at 6:06 p.m. on Thursday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
A welfare concern was reported at 7:46 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Summers Road.
Harker Heights
Property theft was reported on Friday that took place between the hours of 9:30 p.m. June 30th and 10 a.m. July 1 in the 200 block of Dove Lane.
An assault by contact was reported at 12:27 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail Drive.
A terroristic threat of family/household was reported at 1:13 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Saunooke Street.
An unlicensed possession by a felon was reported at 2:13 a.m. in Friday in the 100 block of Ball Road.
A taking water unlawfully was reported at 2:13 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Ball Road.
Lampasas
A reckless driver was reported at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 7:56 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 9:03 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West 8th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:27 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:57 p.m. on Thursday in the 1400 block of South U.S. Highway.
Compiled by Cade Smith
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.