Killeen
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:17 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Rocky Lane and West Rancier Avenue.
Deadly conduct was reported at 12:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Zephyr Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Estelle Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Estelle Avenue.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Poage Avenue.
Theft of service was reported at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 6:59 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Gray Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:23 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Medical Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:42 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 18th Street and East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Gilmer Street.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 1:02 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of criminal mischief in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Fritz Court.
Found property was reported at 8:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Randa Street.
Theft was reported at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North 11th Street.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 10:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 10 block of Oak Ridge Drive.
Assisting the Lampasas Police Department was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 11:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Isabelle Drive.
An accident was reported at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Avenue D and Wolfe Road.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Louise Street.
An accident was reported at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue B.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North Fourth Street.
Assisting the Harker Heights Police Department was reported at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Easy Street.
Theft was reported at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Isabelle Drive.
Sexual assault was reported at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Aletha Avenue.
A runaway return was reported at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Harker Heights
Assault was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Theft was reported at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Heights.
Theft was reported at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest was made at 12:25 a.m. Thursday for suspicion of criminal trespass in the 300 block of East Cardinal Lane.
Lampasas
A disturbance was reported at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Grand Canyon Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Rice Street.
Harassment was reported at 5:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of East Third Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 7:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 8:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday in WM Brook Park.
