Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Jennifer Drive and Kathey Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a building was reported at 6:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Jasper Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Forgery was reported at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Bonnie Drive.
Copperas Cove
Aggravated sexual assault was reported at 4:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Justice Drive.
Possession of an alcoholic beverage was reported at 5:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Justice Drive.
An arrest was made at 5:54 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana in the 1300 block of Justice Drive.
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscaping was reported at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Avenue A.
Theft was reported at 8:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Cummings Avenue.
Assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
An accident was reported at 12:21 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Turner Street and Clements Avenue.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Hackberry Street.
Found property was reported at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
Fraud was reported at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Pecan Cove Drive.
Theft was reported at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Fraud was reported at 3:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Janelle Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Veterans Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Jacob Street.
Safekeeping was reported at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
An arrest was made at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of South First Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Ogletree Pass.
Assault by contact was reported at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Ogletree Pass.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Hackberry Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Park Avenue.
An accident was reported at 9:03 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 2100 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
A noise disturbance was reported at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 1:25 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of driving with an invalid license in the 100 block of West Seventh Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Broad Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:53 a.m. Tuesday on Snell Drive.
Harassment was reported at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Fairview Drive.
Assault was reported at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Fairview Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Brown Street.
An arrest was made at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 1400 block of South Western Street.
