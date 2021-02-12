Killeen
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:14 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Conder Street and Terrace Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 2:05 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:10 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Florence Road and Jasper Drive.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Jefferis Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:48 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Stewart and Rancier.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:38 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and South W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
There was no Thursday report from the police department on Friday.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 6:11 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of evading arrest or detention and criminal trespass in the 100 block of East Robin Lane.
Lampasas
Fraud was reported at 8:40 a.m. Thursday in the 9400 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:34 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Old Georgetown Road.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:14 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 1:38 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 11:49 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
(1) comment
https://www.mobilesolarpower.net/fov/video-victoires-de-la-musique-2021-en-direct.0.01.html
https://www.mobilesolarpower.net/fov/video-victoires-de-la-musique-2021-en-direct.0.02.html
https://www.mobilesolarpower.net/fov/video-victoires-de-la-musique-2021-en-direct.0.03.html
https://www.mobilesolarpower.net/fov/video-victoires-de-la-musique-2021-en-direct.0.04.html
https://www.mobilesolarpower.net/fov/video-victoires-de-la-musique-2021-en-direct.0.05.html
https://www.mobilesolarpower.net/fov/video-victoires-de-la-musique-2021-en-direct.0.06.html
https://www.mobilesolarpower.net/fov/video-victoires-de-la-musique-2021-en-direct.0.07.html
joulp chip
joulp chip
joulp chip
joulp chip
joulp chip
joulp chip
joulp chip
joulp chip
joulp chip
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.