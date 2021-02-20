Killeen
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 1:57 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Second Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Eighth Street.
Copperas Cove
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 11:06 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Brown Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:17 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Hawk Trail.
Theft was reported at 1:25 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2:41 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Massengale Circle.
A terroristic threat was reported at 3:11 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
Fraud was reported at 3:57 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Dalton Street.
Found property was reported at 4:14 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Merle Drive.
Theft was reported at 4:52 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Truman Avenue.
An accident was reported at 5:18 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 8:12 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North First Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:28 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft from a person was reported at 8:38 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Cline Drive.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:06 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
An arrest was reported at 9:59 p.m. Friday for suspicion of continuous violence against family in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
An accident was reported at 10:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Windmill Drive and Margaret Lee Street.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:01 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
Theft was reported at 3:03 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Dent Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:13 p.m. Friday on Hollywood Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6:41 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
