Killeen
A criminal warrant arrest was made at midnight Sunday in the 6000 block of 20th Street.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 1:29 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1:29 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 9:46 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Eighth Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South 10th Street.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 5:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 10:01 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:31 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
Burglary of a building was reported at 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of 10th Street.
Copperas Cove
Unreasonable noise was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
An arrest was made at 12:50 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 2:56 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 3:55 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 800 block of Morris Drive.
An unattended death was reported at 7:26 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
An accident was reported at 8:48 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft of property was reported at 10:54 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
An accident was reported at 2:48 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft of property was reported at 2:57 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 5:07 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Cline Drive.
Found property was reported at 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Pack Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 6:27 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:47 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:23 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Judy Lane.
Harker Heights
A runaway was reported at 12:12 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 4:25 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Knights Way.
Found property was reported at 2:59 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Indian Trail.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 7:22 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Yuma Trail.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 12:05 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 12:58 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon in the 200 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 9:22 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Avenue D.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:52 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Dawns Peak.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:03 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A disturbance was reported at 4:33 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Arnold Street.
An accident was reported at 5:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Fourth Street and Hackberry Street.
An arrest was reported at 11:50 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle in the 4000 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
