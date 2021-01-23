Killeen
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 2:22 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Second Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft and possession of a stolen firearm was reported at 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:50 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
Shoplifting was reported at 2:50 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:37 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:52 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Vardeman Avenue.
A no headlight bicycle was reported at 9:46 p.m. Friday at the intersection Wisconsin Street and York Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Criminal trespass was reported at 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
Fraud was reported at 9:08 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Mary Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:44 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South 23rd Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South 23rd Street.
Theft was reported at 10:29 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 11:39 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:58 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Avenue A.
A welfare concern was reported at 2:48 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
An accident was reported at 4:17 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Lutheran Church Road and Vernice Drive.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:27 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 10:09 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:40 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
The police department does not send a report on weekends.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Naruna Road.
A prowler was reported at 4:07 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Ridge Street.
Harassment was reported at 11:20 a.m. Friday on Castleberry Street.
Assault was reported at 11:25 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Fraud was reported at 4:20 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 9:37 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Teton Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 9:53 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:21 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:38 p.m. Friday in WM Brook Park.
