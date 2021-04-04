Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Theft was reported at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:00 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of Stringer Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
- Burglary of a habitation, forced entry was reported at 2:25 a.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Alleeta Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:00 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Schwald Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:29 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of East Hallmark Avenue and South 2nd Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:24 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:55 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Fairlane Drive.
- Theft of motor vehicle parts was reported at 12:00 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Assault by contact was reported at 1:02 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
- Theft was reported at 8:00 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Jennifer Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 8:10 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:04 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
- No information was available on Sunday.
Harker Heights
- No information was available on Sunday.
Lampasas
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 12:34 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Nix Road.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:05 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Limestone Drive.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:06 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West F.M. 580.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:08 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West F.M. 580.
- Reckless driver was reported at 5:59 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
- Burglary of a building was reported at 10:12 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Bridge Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 3:39 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
- Disturbance was reported at 9:49 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Cloud Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.