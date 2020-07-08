Killeen
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 700 block of Sutton Drive.
Felony theft was reported at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Church Avenue.
Interference with an emergency request for assistance was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Pilgram Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Second Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Hill Street and Lake Road.
Copperas Cove
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 6:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue D.
Fraud was reported at 10:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Traci Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Westview Lane.
Found property was reported at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Paula Street.
An accident was reported at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
An accident was reported at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of North First Street.
Debit card abuse was reported at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North 19th Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Truman Avenue and North Main Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Phyllis Drive.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 3:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Violation of a court order was reported at 1:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Mohican Trail.
Lampasas
Criminal trespass was reported at 9:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street.
An arrest was made at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for multiple arrest warrants in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
Harassment was reported at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Avenue B.
A suspicious person was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Fourth Street.
Child endangerment was reported at 4:56 p.m. Tuesday on Sue Ann Drive.
Theft was reported at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
Theft was reported at 6:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Willis Street.
