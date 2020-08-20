Killeen
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 3:28 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Carter Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscape was reported at 6:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Gray Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Hallmark Avenue and Florence Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Westcliff Road.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Cascade Drive.
Copperas Cove
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of East Business Highway 190.
An open investigation was reported at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 9:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Main Street.
Theft was reported at 10:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Urbantke Lane.
Sexual assault of a child was reported at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 11:57 a.m. Wednesday for multiple arrest warrants in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 2:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Jason Drive.
72 hour parking was reported at 4:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Dalton Street.
An accident was reported at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue D.
A robbery was reported at 5:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South 27th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 9:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East Knights Way.
Found property was reported at 9:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Lynn Drive.
An arrest was made at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of East Valley Road.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Hackberry Street.
A disturbance was reported at 7:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of West First Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Big Divide Road.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 9:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Porter Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday on Snell Drive.
Harassment was reported at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Eighth Street.
Harassment was reported at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 5:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Sunrise Hills.
Theft was reported at 6:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Taylor Street.
Loud music was reported at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Broad Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of West First Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
