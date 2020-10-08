Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Fairview Drive.
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Avenue C and North Gray Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Sissom Road.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Winchester Drive.
Copperas Cove
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Leonhard Street.
An arrest was made at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of debit card abuse in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Fraud was reported at 11:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Prohibiting the placement of material on utility structures was reported at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Gail Drive and Lindsey Drive.
Assisting another agency was reported at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Robertson Avenue and Allen Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
An accident was reported at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of West Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 2200 block of West Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 6:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 7:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Live Oak.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 8:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
Harker Heights
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Bee Line Lane and Crymes Lane.
An arrest was made at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of fraud in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
A runaway was reported at 11:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Stacie Road.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Assault was reported at 12:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Race Street.
Theft was reported at 7:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 7:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.
Theft was reported at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Third Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Pecan Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
