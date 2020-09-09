Killeen
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Beagle Court.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 2:54 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Bundrant Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Brook Drive.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Blair Street and West Dean Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Illegal dumping was reported at 7:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Drive.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
A false statement to obtain credit or property was reported at 8:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
False report to a police officer was reported at 8:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Avenue D.
An arrest was made at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 10:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A runaway was reported at 10:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Heartland Avenue.
Theft was reported at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 12:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Robertson Avenue.
Credit card abuse was reported at 12:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Craig Street.
Fraud was reported at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Pinto Drive.
Theft was reported at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Northern Dove Lane.
Theft was reported at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Zarley Drive.
Theft was reported at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Main Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
Parking time limit was reported at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Theft of a firearm was reported at 7:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Mary Jo Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Found property was reported at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Edwards Drive.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 11:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
An accident was reported at 4:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Plum Street.
An accident was reported at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 9:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Avenue I.
Theft was reported at 9:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Avenue A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.