Killeen
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 2:11 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Garnet Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Hinkle Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 1:16 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Shoplifting was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Assault by contact was reported at 6:50 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Hinkle Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:59 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Quail Circle.
Copperas Cove
Unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported at 1:39 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Business U.S. Highway 190.
Burglary of a building was reported at 7:38 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Wigeon Way.
Theft was reported at 11:46 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Fairbanks Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:48 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An accident was reported at 1:18 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 1:51 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of criminal trespass and theft in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 2:10 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:31 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Lubbock Drive.
An accident was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of North First Street.
An accident was reported at 5:34 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Big Divide Road.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:35 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South Farm-to- Market 116.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 2:12 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of hindering apprehension in the 1600 block of Alamo Avenue.
An arrest was made at 10:24 a.m. Thursday for suspicion of evading arrest in the 100 block of West Beeline Lane.
An arrest was made at 10:24 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of failure to identify a fugitive in the 100 block of West Beeline Lane.
Lampasas
Child endangerment was reported at 12:49 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:44 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:35 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Avenue A.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:09 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South College Street.
