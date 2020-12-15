Killeen
A narcotics investigation was reported at 12:14 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A city warrant was reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Dugger Circle.
A recovered vehicle was reported at 11:40 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Failure to identify a fugitive was reported at 4:20 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 9:39 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:07 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Henderson Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:04 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
An arrest was made at 2:09 p.m. Monday for a Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant in the 1900 block of North First Street.
An accident was reported at 2:14 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue D.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 4:07 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Abandoning or endangering a child was reported at 5:28 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Traci Drive.
An arrest was reported at 5:32 p.m. Monday for suspicion of failure to appear and possession of marijuana in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Indecency with a child was reported at 8:58 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Theft was reported at 8:20 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Justin Lane.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Lampasas
A disturbance was reported at 2:11 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Avenue H.
Assault was reported at 4:11 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Avenue H.
Assault was reported at 11:06 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Avenue H.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:10 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of College Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:58 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 2:03 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Campbell Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:59 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 4:08 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:41 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Hackberry Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 6:20 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 8:51 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Sixth Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.