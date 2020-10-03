Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:10 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:01 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Williamson Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 8:15 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Quail Circle.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 5:28 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Aggravated assault was reported at 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
Burglary of a habitation forced entry was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of 2nd Street.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 9:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:58 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:09 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Main Street.
Two arrests were reported on Friday at 8:59 a.m. for assault of a pregnant person and another at 9:12 a.m. for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Drive.
Indecent assault was reported at 10:46 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and welfare concern was reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Dryden Avenue.
An accident was reported at 1:20 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 1:42 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South 13th Street.
An accident was reported at 2:14 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway Avenue and South 21st Street.
Mail theft was reported at 2:15 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Henry Street.
A runaway was reported at 3:32 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Bond Street.
An accident was reported at 4:13 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Courtney Lane and West Avenue B.
An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 5:11 p.m. Friday in the 2700 East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 7:21 Friday in the 1700 block of Pleasant Lane.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 8:03 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Terrace Drive.
Theft was reported at 8:11 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 10:38 p.m. Friday for driving while intoxicated in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department doesn’t release blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Disturbance was reported at 12;21 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Noise disturbance was reported at 1:58 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Western Street.
Harassment was reported at 8:25 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 8:53 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Reckless driver was reported at 2:06 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 2:19 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 4:15 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Spring Street.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 4:54 p.m. Friday on Hillcrest Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 7:38 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Antelope Lane.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 8:47 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Noise disturbance was reported at 10:07 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Teton Avenue.
Suspicious person was reported at 10:31 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 10:55 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
An arrest was made at 11:28 p.m. Friday for theft of a firearm in the 1500 block of East 3rd Street.
