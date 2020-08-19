Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Daffodil Drive and Orchid Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Failure to drive in a single lane was reported at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Public intoxication was reported at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Failure to stop to give information to an attended vehicle was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Harrison Avenue and North 4th Street.
Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Windmill Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Haynes Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6 p.m. in the 1800 block of Fairview Drive,
Deadly conduct with discharges of a firearm towards a habitation, person, or building was reported at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Little Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated subsequent was reported at 9:59 p.m. at the intersection of Atkinson and North 10th Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North WS Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
Assault by contact was reported 8:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Drive.
Safe keeping was reported at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Safe keeping was reported at 9:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Walker Place Boulevard.
Found property was reported at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Drive,
Welfare concern was reported at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Isabelle Drive.
Welfare concern was reported at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Texas Street.
Interference was with child custody was reported at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Welfare concern was reported at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Yucca Drive.
An accident was reported at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Robertson Avenue.
An accident was reported at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Veterans Avenue.
Runaway was reported at 10:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
A runaway return was reported at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
Harker Heights
Found property was reported at 7:28 Tuesday in the 100 block of North Roy Reynolds Drive.
Property theft was reported occurring between 3:31 a.m. and 3:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 5:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Millers Crossing.
Lampasas
Public intoxication was reported at 2:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 9:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East 3rd Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue,
Burglary of a building was reported at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South US Highway 281.
Theft was reported at 1:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
Fraud was reported at 1:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West 1st Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East 9th Street.
Theft was reported at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday on Hillcrest Drive,
Disturbance was reported at 5:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East 4th Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Western Street,
Domestic disturbance was reported at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday on Castleberry Street.
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.