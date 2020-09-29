Killeen
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 12:55 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Greenwood Avenue.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 1:29 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Prather Drive.
Deadly conduct was reported at 1:44 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Brookbend Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Wayne Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 8:52 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Southside Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:53 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Paintrock Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 9 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Botanical Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:43 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Culp Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:06 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Stetson Avenue and Terrace Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:19 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 8:04 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North College Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Deadly conduct was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Jackson Street.
Copperas Cove
Found property was reported at 10:49 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North 23rd Street.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 10:59 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Deadly conduct was reported at 10:59 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Walt Morgan Circle.
Theft was reported at 12:08 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Industrial Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:37 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:45 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robertstown Road.
An arrest was made at 1:49 p.m. Monday for suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 900 block of Industrial Avenue.
Debit card abuse was reported at 2:04 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Wine Cup Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Skyline Drive.
An arrest was made at 6:25 p.m. Monday for suspicion of possession with intent to promote child pornography in the 1700 block of Phyllis Drive.
An arrest was made at 7:17 p.m. Monday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 600 block of North Main Street.
Deadly conduct was reported at 8:22 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 9:09 p.m. Monday for suspicion of criminal trespass in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue.
Found property was reported at 10:39 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:32 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Primrose Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:50 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Primrose Drive.
Harker Heights
Theft of property was reported at 4:18 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Stonehenge Drive.
Theft was reported at 8:43 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Stacie Road.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 3:10 a.m. Monday for suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Assault was reported at 3:31 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Avenue A.
Theft was reported at 2:38 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Walnut Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:09 p.m. Monday on South U.S. Highway 281.
Loud music was reported at 6:03 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:08 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Willis Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.