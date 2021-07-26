Killeen
- Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 2:55 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Gray Street.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported at 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Lucille Drive.
- Failure to identify not fugitive was reported at 7:32 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Cambridge Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7:37 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at noon Sunday in the 1400 block of Herndon Drive.
- Theft misdemeanor was reported at 2:25 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- No drivers license was reported at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Elms Road.
- Failure to stop and render aid was reported at 6:46 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:46 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Andover Drive and Orchid Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Theft under $750 was reported at 9:37 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North 23rd Street.
- Illegal dumping was reported at 10:07 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:15 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Lutheran Church Road.
- An accident was reported at 4:37 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of South 7th Street and Urbankte Lane.
- An arrest was made at 5:04 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Brookview Drive on a charge of prostitution.
- An accident was reported at 7:32 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Katelyn Circle.
- Assault by contact was reported at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Katelyn Circle.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11:01 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
Harker Heights
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:59 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 5:50 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:02 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of River Rock Trail.
Lampasas
- Public intoxication was reported at 3:26 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 4:14 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue on a charge of public intoxication.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 9:40 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
- Assault by threat was reported at 3:29 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:39 p.m. Sunday on Hollywood Drive.
- Harassment was reported at 4:22 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Barnes Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 7:52 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
- Loud music was reported at 9:05 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East 4th Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 10:18 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Ridge Street.
