Local police reports for Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Lampasas

Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Public intoxication was reported at 12:15 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South WS Young Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 1:39 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Estelle Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 2:50 a.m. Saturday in the 10000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Resisting arrest or search was reported at 5:48 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of North WS Young Drive.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 10:38 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of South WS Young Drive.
Theft misdemeanor other not specifically classified was reported at 1:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault by contact was reported at 4:40 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North 22nd Street.
Debit credit card abuse was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Theft misdemeanor other not specifically classified was reported at 8:14 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Skyline Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:34 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and 20th Street.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 4:41 a.m. Saturday for failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 in the 100 block of Highway Avenue.
Interference with child custody was reported at 9:26 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South 13th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of South Farm to Market 116.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 2:51 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Cove Terrace.
Theft was reported at 5:33 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Holly Street.
Attempted suicide and emergency medical detention was reported at 11:04 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Robertson Avenue.
An arrest was made at 11:49 p.m. Saturday for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of Courtney Lane and Avenue B.
Assault causing bodily injury-family violence was reported at 11:57 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department doesn’t release blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 12:10 a.m. Saturday for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 over one gram under four grams, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3 over 200 grams under 400 grams and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
Harassment was reported at 7:10 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 9:20 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
Disturbance was reported at 9:22 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
Reckless driver was reported at 9:48 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of North US Highway 281.
Fraud was reported at 9:53 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Antelope Lane.
A minor accident was reported at 12:13 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West 3rd Street.
Theft was reported at 3:51 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
Shots fired was reported at 8:08 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Avenue G.
Fireworks was reported at 9:12 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:25 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Nix Road.
