Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:01 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Lake Inks Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 16th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Cherry Road and Grey Fox Trail.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Stalking was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Shofner Street.
Theft misdemeanor other not specifically classified was reported at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Little Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 9:53 p.m. Friday at the intersection of West Central Texas Expressway and South Fort Hood Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
An accident was reported at 6:54 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Urbantke Lane and Georgetown Road.
Evading arrest/detention, assault on a public servant, criminal mischief and curfew violation was reported at 9:14 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft of service was reported at 10:39 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Main Street.
Fraudulent use/possession identifying information was reported at 11:57 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Merle Drive.
Debit card abuse, theft of driver’s license was reported at 12:46 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Williams Street.
Fraudulent use/possession identifying information was reported at 2;11 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North 23rd Street.
An accident was reported at 2:21 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:57 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.
An accident was reported at 3:01 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare concern was reported at 3:28 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Urbantke Court.
Theft was reported at 3:58 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of South 23rd Street.
An accident was reported at 4:56 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue B.
Welfare concern was reported at 5:32 p.m. in the 1100 block of South 11th Street.
An accident involving vehicle damage was reported at 5:41 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of North 1st Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:54 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Sumac Trail.
An arrest was made at 8:09 p.m. Friday for an arrest warrant assault of a pregnant person in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:08 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department doesn’t release blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:43 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of South US Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 10:08 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 10:35 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious person was reported at 12:43 p.m. Friday on Sue Ann Drive.
Burglary of a business was reported at 2:36 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:14 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious person was reported at 9 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Avenue D.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:32 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market 580.
