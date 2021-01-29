Killeen
Driving without lights was reported at 1:16 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:34 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Alexander Street and East Rancier Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 3 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Goodnight Drive and Greenwood Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 7:04 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Paula Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Gilmer Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 10:24 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Bluebonnet Drive.
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 1:28 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of North College Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Bellaire Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6:45 p.m. Thursday on Janis Drive.
Copperas Cove
Emergency medical detention was reported at 12:28 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
An arrest was made at 3:20 a.m. Thursday for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury in the 2200 block of Ryan Drive.
Obstruction and retaliation was reported at 3:36 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:32 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 11:42 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Farm to Market Road 3046.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:53 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
Debit card abuse was reported at 3:12 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Northern Dancer Lane.
Fraud was reported at 5:17 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Vernice Drive.
Found property was reported at 6:17 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South 19th Street.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 6:17 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Isabelle Drive.
A runaway was reported at 7:04 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Allen Street.
An accident was reported at 7:12 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of North First Street.
Illegal dumping was reported at 7:17 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Oak Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:17 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Oak Street.
Theft of a firearm from a vehicle was reported at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
An arrest was made at 8:34 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of South Fifth Street.
A runaway return was reported at 10:04 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Found property was reported at 10:35 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:11 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscape was reported twice at 11:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 and 1900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Lantana Street.
Assisting another agency was reported at 2:25 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
Assault was reported at 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Lookout Ridge Boulevard.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 6:42 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Avenue F.
Theft was reported at 7:09 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Willis Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:55 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Third Street.
Assault by threat was reported at 10:19 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An arrest was made at noon Thursday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in the 600 block of Old Georgetown Road.
An arrest was made at 12:06 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in the 600 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Assault was reported at 2:34 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Fraud was reported at 3:33 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:19 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
