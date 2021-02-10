Killeen
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Florence Road.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 11:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Ridgemont Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Sprott Avenue and North Eighth Street.
Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Aggravated assault was reported at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 7100 block of 46th Street.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 5:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 2:13 a.m. Tuesday while assisting the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office in the 200 block of South Fourth Street.
Hindering apprehension or prosecution was reported at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 4:36 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of failure to identify a fugitive in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday for an arrest warrant in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assisting the Killeen Police Department was reported at 10:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Casa Drive.
Discharge of a firearm in the city limits was reported at 11:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
An arrest was made at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday while assisting the Austin Pardon and Parole Board in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 3:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Oakhill Drive.
Found property was reported at 3:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 3:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 5:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Wild Plum Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Lazy Lane.
Harassment was reported at 6:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Dixon Circle.
Assault by threat was reported at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
Harker Heights
Assault was reported at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Elbert Lane.
Lampasas
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at noon Tuesday in the 1600 block of South Chestnut Street.
An arrest was made at 12:44 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An arrest was made at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street.
Fraud was reported at 2:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Barnes Street.
Theft was reported at 5:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 8700 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on Castleberry Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Third Street.
A disturbance was reported at 10:36 p.m. Tuesday on Castleberry Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
