Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Intoxication assault was reported at 12:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Endangering a child recklessly and with criminal negligence was reported at 3:37 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Highland Avenue.
Theft - misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 6:13 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 6:40 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance - penalty group 1 was reported at 9:19 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:51 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Rose Avenue.
Unreasonable noise was reported at 3:54 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Phyllis Drive.
Violation of protective order was reported at 6:31 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Graffiti was reported at 8:23 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Found property was reported at 8:23 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Patterson Street.
Disruption of classes/school was reported at 10:29 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 12:53 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Merle Drive.
Welfare concern was reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Illegal dumping was reported at 1:26 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
Assist another agency affidavit of surety to surrender principal was reported at 2:01 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South 1st Street.
Theft was reported at 5:08 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence and criminal mischief was reported at 6:40 p.m. Monday in the in 2900 block of Sunflower Trail.
Burglary of a building was reported at 7:28 p.m. Monday in the 20 block of Cactus Drive.
An arrest was made at 7:43 p.m. Monday with assistance from another agency for four counts of failure to appear fraudulent use of possession of identifying information less than five items in the 2000 block of Boland Street.
Sexual assault was reported at 9:27 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:33 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of West Avenue B.
Harker Heights
Property theft was reported at 8:24 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Modoc Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 12:54 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Lampasas
Noise disturbance was reported at 2:21 a.m. Monday on Skyline Drive.
Disturbance was reported at 9:35 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
Harassment was reported at 9:50 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Avenue H.
Theft was reported at 12:56 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Avenue I.
Disturbance was reported at 3:49 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:16 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:19 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Hackberry Street.
A minor accident was reported at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
Burglary of a business was reported at 11:33 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of South US Highway 281.
