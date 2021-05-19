Killeen
Misdemeanor theft was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 3300 block of Lynn Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Fort Hood Street.
Failure to identify was reported at 2:04 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Eighth Street and Fowler Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Deadly conduct was reported at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Harrison Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Walking in the roadway where sidewalk is provided was reported at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Coach Drive.
A pedestrian walking on the roadway, not facing traffic, was reported at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North 22nd Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Copperas Cove
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscape was reported at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Robertson Avenue.
An arrest was made at 6:38 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, fraud, possession of marijuana and displaying a fictitious motor vehicle registration in the 500 block of Robertson Avenue.
An arrest was made at 7:59 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 11:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Traci Drive.
An arrest was made at 12:07 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of aggravated assault of a public servant in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Delivery of a controlled substance was reported at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
72 hour parking was reported at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Westview Lane.
Assault by contact was reported at 6:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Travis Circle.
A welfare concern was reported at 6:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Veterans Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Big Divide Road.
Harker Heights
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Mustang Trail.
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 1:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest was made at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of East Knights Way.
Lampasas
A prowler was reported at 12:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Ridge Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest was made at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury in the 1700 block of South Chestnut Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
