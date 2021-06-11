Killeen
Tampering with evidence was reported at midnight Thursday in the 3100 block of Commerce Drive.
Pedestrian walking on the roadway was reported at 2:49 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Stephen Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 5:50 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Jacqueline Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Kylie Circle.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Sprott Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:21 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Avenue D and North Second Street.
A city warrant was reported at 8:52 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Conder Street and Redondo Drive.
Displaying an incorrect license plate was reported at 9:46 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Driving with an invalid license plate was reported at 10:26 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A city warrant was reported at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A city warrant was reported at 1:38 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:43 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Swope Drive and West Mary Jane Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 4:49 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
Deadly conduct was reported at 5:43 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 12:27 a.m. Thursday for suspicion of theft and an open container in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:58 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Third Street.
Theft was reported at 9:28 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Ballard Drive.
Forgery was reported at 9:58 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 10:23 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 10:39 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Indecency with a child was reported at 11:29 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 11:45 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Freedom Lane and Ogletree Pass.
Assault by contact was reported at 2:44 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Oak Hill.
Assisting the Fort Hood Police was reported at 3:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
Theft was reported at 4:16 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South Seventh Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:16 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South Seventh Street.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 6:13 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of East Avenue D.
Harker Heights
There was no report from the department on Friday.
Lampasas
A reckless driver was reported at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 10:44 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:53 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Summer Street.
A disturbance was reported at 3:01 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Briggs Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:25 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Fourth Street.
Harassment was reported at 6:39 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
