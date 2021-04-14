Killeen
A false alarm or report was reported at 12:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Dean Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of North Gray Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:11 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Second Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Minthorn Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Hilliard Loop.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 1:38 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 8:12 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Avenue G.
Assault was reported at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Janet Lane.
An accident was reported at 11:07 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South Second Street and Clements Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Fraud was reported at 12:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Bluff Drive.
Fraud was reported at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
An arrest was made at 1:23 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of continuous family violence in the 3100 block of King Trail.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Janet Lane.
A welfare concern was reported at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assisting another agency was reported at 2:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 2:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault on a public servant was reported at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
Retaliation was reported at 4:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
Theft was reported at 5:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Brown Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 5:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Avenue D.
Found property was reported at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 7:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North 23rd Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Wayne Street.
An accident was reported at 9:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Cove Terrace.
An arrest was made at 10:13 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Cove Terrace.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Avenue A.
Harker Heights
Fraud was reported at 8:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Live Oak Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 7:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Farm to Market Road 580.
Theft was reported at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Fifth Street.
An arrest was made at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday for a Lampasas County warrant in the 800 block of Stanley Street.
A disturbance was reported at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Avenue E.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Walnut Street.
An arrest was made at 8:32 p.m. Tuesday for a Lampasas Municipal warrant in the 600 block of South Walnut Street.
A disturbance was reported at 9:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Farm to Market Road 580.
