Killeen
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at midnight Monday at the intersection of 60th Street and Westcliff Road.
Public intoxication was reported at midnight Monday in the 1500 block of Duval Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at midnight Monday at the intersection East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 1:55 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:03 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Andover Drive and Orchid Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 10:08 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
A city warrant was reported at 10:10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Azalea Drive and North W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:38 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A terroristic threat was reported at 8:58 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Mimosa Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:17 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Mimosa Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 10:08 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East Avenue G and South 20th Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11:25 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Lake Road.
Copperas Cove
Assault by contact was reported at 12:23 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Ridge Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Heartland Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:17 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Hughes Avenue.
An arrest was made at 4:48 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of tampering with physical evidence in the 1500 block of Hughes Avenue.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 9:10 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Manning Drive.
Theft was reported at 12:52 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:01 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Main Street.
Mail theft was reported at 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Loop.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:01 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Main Street.
Assisting the Temple Police Department was reported at 1:42 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Mesquite Circle.
An arrest was made at 2:12 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 600 block of Mesquite Circle.
An accident was reported at 5:03 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and Farm to Market Road 2657.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:28 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:31 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of North First Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:57 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle was reported at 2:16 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
A fleet accident was reported at 2:56 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Fritz Court.
An arrest was made at 3:30 a.m. Monday for suspicion of assault on a family or household member in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 5:36 a.m. Monday for an arrest warrant in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Illegal dumping was reported at 9:51 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Truman Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:14 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Avenue F.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:47 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:17 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Brookview Drive.
Assault by threat was reported at 4:17 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 5:06 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Allen Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:14 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South Fifth Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Hackberry Street.
Theft was reported at 8:37 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South 13th Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:20 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 9:11 p.m. Monday for outstanding warrants in the 1100 block of Nola Ruth Boulevard.
An arrest was made at 9:54 p.m. Monday for an outstanding warrant in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
A warrant arrest was made at 10:41 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:26 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Assault was reported at 1:56 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
An abandoned vehicle was reported at 8:22 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Avenue F.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:33 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Theft was reported at 12:07 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Lost property was reported at 12:25 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Theft was reported at 1:31 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 1:55 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Arnold Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:03 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
Theft was reported at 2:10 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Arnold Street.
Harassment was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Walnut Street.
An arrest was made at 3:03 p.m. Monday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 1900 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 3:10 p.m. Monday for suspicion of a pardon and parole warrant in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 3:24 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:07 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Assault was reported at 6:15 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Fifth Street.
Credit card abuse was reported at 6:23 p.m. Monday on Sunset Drive.
An arrest was made at 8:59 p.m. Monday for suspicion of a Lampasas County warrant in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 9:35 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Arnold Street.
