Killeen
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 1:16 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Eighth Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:55 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Public intoxication was reported at 5:59 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Cardinal Avenue.
False report to a peace officer was reported at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Fourth Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7:45 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Lake Road.
Aggravated assault was reported at 9:54 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Clinkenbeard Drive.
Copperas Cove
Emergency medical detention was reported at 12:26 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Veterans Avenue and South 11th Street.
Attempted suicide was reported at 3:38 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Chalk Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 5:15 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Hill Street and North First Street.
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscape was reported at 6:26 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Hindering secured creditors was reported twice at 10:46 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Possession, purchase or consumption of tobacco by a minor was reported at 12:11 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:17 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Sandy Court.
Unattended death was reported at 2:49 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Edwards Street.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 2:52 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Whirlaway Drive.
Graffiti was reported at 3:14 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Laurie Lane.
Found property was reported at 3:22 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:27 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 4:20 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:14 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of White Wing Circle.
An accident was reported at 5:25 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Williams Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:42 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
Indecency with a child was reported at 6:01 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 6:23 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Lutheran Church Road.
Assisting the Killeen Police Department was reported at 7:52 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:42 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Avenue G.
Burglary of a business was reported at 1:53 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:13 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:40 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 7:30 a.m. Friday for a Lampasas Police Department warrant in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Fraud was reported at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:43 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:23 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 4:24 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Fourth Street.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 11:56 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of McLean Street.
