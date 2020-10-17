Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of habitation forced entry was reported at midnight Friday in the 1100 of Rev. RA Abercrombie Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 2:42 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Creekside Drive and South Twin Creek Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:47 a.m. Friday in the 1800 Dickens Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of 761st Tank Battalion Avenue.
Possession of marijuana over 4 ounces was reported at 3:01 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Santa Rosa Drive and West Bryce Avenue.
Duty on striking highway fixture landscape was reported at 6:48 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Dimple Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9:27 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Dugger Circle.
Copperas Cove
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:23 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Patriot Circle.
Wrong/fictitious/altered or obscured insignia was reported at 5:45 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Main Street.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 11:33 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 1:21 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Houston Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:43 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft with previous conviction was reported at 1:43 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 2:47 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 4:02 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Georgetown Road and Highway Avenue.
An accident was reported at 7:07 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Robertson Avenue and East Business Highway 190.
General information was reported at 7:32 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Hill Street.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department doesn’t release blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:27 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Disturbance was reported at 8:45 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 2:27 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 3:34 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:19 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Race Street.
Theft was reported at 5:29 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Porter Street.
Harassment was reported at 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:41 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:39 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South US Highway 281.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:08 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:23 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Willis Street.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 11:05 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West 1st Street.
An arrest was made at 11:16 p.m. Friday for driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
