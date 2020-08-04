Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Two reports of assault by contact were reported at 1;13 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Hold Street.
Burglary of a building forced entry was reported at 5:20 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:22 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Jennifer Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:48 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of 22nd Street.
A criminal warrant was reported at 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
Shoplifting was reported at 11:50 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Shoplifting was reported at 12:40 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A city warrant was reported at 1:55 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Barcelona Drive and Cantabrian Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2:37 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Quail Drive.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 8:43 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Rio Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest was made at 1:02 a.m. Monday for possession of a controlled substance and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle in the 700 block of North 3rd Street.
An arrest was made at 1;19 a.m. Monday for a triple warrant for driving while license is invalid, expired registration, speeding above posted speed limit and theft in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 2 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Avenue F.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:40 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Wagon Train Circle.
Assault by contact-family violence and welfare concern was reported at 1:59 p.m. Monday 300 West Anderson Avenue.
Theft was reported at 2:17 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harassment was reported at 8:12 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
An arrest was made at 8:21 p.m. Monday for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces at the intersection of South 13th Street and West Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 8:46 p.m. Monday for interference with an emergency phone call, assault by contact-family violence, and unlawful restraint in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 9:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East Avenue D and East Business Highway 190.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 10:23 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Main Street.
Harker Heights
There was no report from the Harker Heights Police Department on Monday.
Lampasas
Shots fired was reported at 12:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Perkins Street and South Harrell Street.
An arrest was made at 1:50 a.m. Monday for Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence in the 200 block of East Avenue J.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:52 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of West 8th Street,
Assault was reported at 3:28 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An accident was reported at 6:01 a.m.. Monday in the 1300 block of East 4th Street.
Found property was reported at 12:29 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraud was reported at 1:13 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Recovered property was reported at 1:17 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West 1st Street.
Lost property was reported at 5:28 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East 4th Street.
Parking complaint was reported at 7:20 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East 8th Street.
Assault was reported at 9:38 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East 3rd Street.
An arrest was made at 10:19 p.m. Monday for Assault causing bodily injury-family violence and evading arrest or detention with previous convictions at the intersection of East 1st Street and South Chestnut Street.
