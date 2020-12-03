Killeen
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Redondo Drive and Trimmier Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Karen Drive.
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 12:41 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Cedar Drive and East Rancier Avenue.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 4:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Patton Road.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of White Avenue.
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Duncan Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 12:37 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury in the 2100 block of Gail Drive.
An arrest was made at 12:42 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury and possession of marijuana in the 2100 block of Jake Drive.
An accident involving damage to the vehicle was reported at 7:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
An arrest was made at 9:02 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of theft of property in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Veterans Avenue.
Theft was reported at 9:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Jester Court.
Theft was reported at 1:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 2:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue E.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Indecent assault was reported at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Avenue D.
An accident was reported at 7:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
A warrant arrest was made at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Yuron Trace.
A stolen vehicle was reported at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Briarwood Lane.
A warrant arrest was made at 12:12 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 12:14 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
Theft was reported at 7:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
Theft was reported at 11:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Walnut Street.
An accident was reported at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Fourth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Farm to Market Road 580.
An accident was reported at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Ninth Street.
An accident was reported at 5:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:46 p.m. Wednesday in WM Brook Park.
