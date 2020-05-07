Killeen
Burglary of a building was reported at 2:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Clickenbeard Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Church Avenue.
Debit card abuse was reported at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Liberty Bell Loop.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Cherry Road.
Burglary of a building was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Fox Creek Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Fairfield Street and Carpet Lane.
Copperas Cove
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Bailey Drive.
An accident was reported at 6:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of U.S. Highway 190.
Possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle was reported at 9:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of North First Street.
Attempted suicide and emergency medical detention were reported at 9:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
An accident was reported at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Janelle Drive.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South 23rd Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Big Divide Road.
Fraud was reported at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Walker Place Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 4:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Miranda Avenue.
An arrest was made at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 900 block of Deorsam Drive.
Theft was reported at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Ninth Street.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Theft was reported at 2:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Narcotic information was reported at 11:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Knights Way.
Lampasas
Harassment was reported at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Landon Drive.
Harassment was reported at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Rice Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 8:37 p.m. Wednesday on Sue Ann Drive.
Shots fired was reported at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday on Hollywood Drive.
Shots fired was reported at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday on Hillcrest Street.
An accident was reported at 9:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
